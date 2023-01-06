Wealden establishment given new five-star food hygiene rating
A Wealden drinking establishment has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
2 hours ago
Sussex Ox, a pub, bar or nightclub at Milton Street, Polegate, East Sussex was given the maximum score after assessment on January 5, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.