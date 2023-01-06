Edit Account-Sign Out
Wealden establishment given new five-star food hygiene rating

A Wealden drinking establishment has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
2 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Sussex Ox, a pub, bar or nightclub at Milton Street, Polegate, East Sussex was given the maximum score after assessment on January 5, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Wealden's 148 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 105 (71%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.