Wealden establishment given new food hygiene rating
A Wealden drinking establishment has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Anchor Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at Church Street, Hartfield, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on August 17, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Wealden's 146 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 99 (68%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.