Wealden establishment given new food hygiene rating
A Wealden drinking establishment has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Wealden drinking establishment has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Barley Mow, a pub, bar or nightclub at Lewes Road, Selmeston, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on September 7, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Wealden's 146 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 101 (69%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.