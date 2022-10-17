Wealden establishment given new food hygiene rating
A Wealden drinking establishment has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Red Lion, a pub, bar or nightclub at Lewes Road, Chelwood Gate, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on September 23, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Wealden's 146 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 101 (69%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.