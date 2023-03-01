Wealden establishment given new food hygiene rating
A Wealden drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
2 hours ago
Crowborough Constitutional Club, a pub, bar or nightclub at London Road, Crowborough, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on February 7, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Wealden's 147 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 107 (73%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.