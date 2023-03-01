Edit Account-Sign Out
Wealden establishment given new food hygiene rating

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
2 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Wealden drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Crowborough Constitutional Club, a pub, bar or nightclub at London Road, Crowborough, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on February 7, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Wealden's 147 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 107 (73%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.