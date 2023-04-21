Wealden establishment given new food hygiene rating
A Wealden drinking establishment has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 21st Apr 2023, 10:06 BST
Barley Mow, a pub, bar or nightclub at Lewes Road, Selmeston, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on March 30, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Wealden's 147 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 107 (73%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.