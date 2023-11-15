Wealden establishment given new food hygiene rating
A Wealden drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Swan Hotel, a pub, bar or nightclub at Swan Hotel Lewes Road, Forest Row, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on October 24, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Wealden's 121 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 84 (69%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.