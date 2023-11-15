BREAKING

Wealden establishment given new food hygiene rating

A Wealden drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 15th Nov 2023, 09:41 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Swan Hotel, a pub, bar or nightclub at Swan Hotel Lewes Road, Forest Row, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on October 24, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Wealden's 121 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 84 (69%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.