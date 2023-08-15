Wealden establishment handed new five-star food hygiene rating
A Wealden drinking establishment has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Buxted Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at Buxted Inn High Street, Buxted, East Sussex was given the maximum score after assessment on August 8, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Wealden's 121 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 82 (68%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.