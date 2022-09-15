Wealden establishment handed new food hygiene rating
A Wealden drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Griffin, a pub, bar or nightclub at High Street, Fletching, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on August 24, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Wealden's 146 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 99 (68%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.