Wealden establishment handed new food hygiene rating

A Wealden drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
7 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Horse And Groom, a pub, bar or nightclub at Rushlake Green, Rushlake Green, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on November 24, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Wealden's 147 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 103 (70%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.