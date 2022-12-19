Edit Account-Sign Out
Wealden establishment handed new food hygiene rating

A Wealden drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
19 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Yew Tree Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at Chalvington Road, Chalvington, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on November 25, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Wealden's 147 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 103 (70%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.