Wealden establishment handed new food hygiene rating
A Wealden drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
19 minutes ago
Yew Tree Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at Chalvington Road, Chalvington, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on November 25, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.