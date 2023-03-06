Wealden establishment handed new food hygiene rating
A Wealden drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Joseph Hook, data reporter
2 hours ago
The Brewers Arms, a pub, bar or nightclub at Nettlesworth Lane, Vines Cross, Horam, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on February 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Wealden's 147 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 107 (73%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.