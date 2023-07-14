Wealden establishment handed new food hygiene rating
A Wealden drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 14th Jul 2023, 10:06 BST
The Brecknock Arms, a pub, bar or nightclub at The Brecknock Arms Bayham Road, Bells Yew Green, Frant, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on June 22, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.