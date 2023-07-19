Wealden establishment handed new food hygiene rating
A Wealden drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 19th Jul 2023, 09:07 BST
The Long Man Inn Ltd, a pub, bar or nightclub at The Giants Rest Long Man Inn The Street, Wilmington, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on June 27, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.