Wealden establishment handed new food hygiene rating
A Wealden drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Coach & Horses, a pub, bar or nightclub at Coach And Horses Coach And Horses Lane, Chelwood Gate, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on August 16, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Wealden's 121 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 83 (69%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.