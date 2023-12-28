BREAKING

Wealden establishment handed new food hygiene rating

A Wealden drinking establishment has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 28th Dec 2023, 10:13 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

The Laughing Fish, a pub, bar or nightclub at Laughing Fish Station Road, Isfield, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on December 6, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Wealden's 121 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 84 (69%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.