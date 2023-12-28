Wealden establishment handed new food hygiene rating
A Wealden drinking establishment has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Laughing Fish, a pub, bar or nightclub at Laughing Fish Station Road, Isfield, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on December 6, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Wealden's 121 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 84 (69%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.