Wealden establishment handed new food hygiene rating

A Wealden drinking establishment has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
ada
Published 7th Feb 2024, 09:53 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

King's Head, a pub, bar or nightclub at The Kings Head 1 High Street, East Hoathly, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on January 16, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Wealden's 120 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 85 (71%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.