Wealden establishment handed new food hygiene rating
A Wealden drinking establishment has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
King's Head, a pub, bar or nightclub at The Kings Head 1 High Street, East Hoathly, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on January 16, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Wealden's 120 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 85 (71%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.