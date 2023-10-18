Wealden house prices increased slightly in August
House prices increased slightly, by 0.8%, in Wealden in August, new figures show.
The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 0.8% over the last year.
The average Wealden house price in August was £420,695, Land Registry figures show – a 0.8% increase on July.
Over the month, the picture was different to that across the South East, where prices decreased 0.1%, and Wealden was above the 0.3% rise for the UK as a whole.
Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Wealden rose by £3,200 – putting the area 27th among the South East’s 64 local authorities with price data for annual growth.
The highest annual growth in the region was in Oxford, where property prices increased on average by 6.8%, to £508,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Hastings lost 10.4% of their value, giving an average price of £261,000.
First steps on the property ladder
First-time buyers in Wealden spent an average of £335,200 on their property – £2,400 more than a year ago, and £58,400 more than in August 2018.
By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £467,600 on average in August – 39.5% more than first-time buyers.
Property types
Owners of semi-detached houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in Wealden in August – they increased 1%, to £384,713 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 1.2%.
Among other types of property:
- Detached: up 0.9% monthly; up 1.3% annually; £635,178 average
- Terraced: up 0.7% monthly; down 0.4% annually; £321,444 average
- Flats: up 0% monthly; down 0.9% annually; £202,571 average
How do property prices in Wealden compare?
Buyers paid 6.9% more than the average price in the South East (£393,000) in August for a property in Wealden. Across the South East, property prices are high compared to those across the UK, where the average cost is £291,000.
The most expensive properties in the South East were in Elmbridge – £706,000 on average, and 1.7 times the price as in Wealden. Elmbridge properties cost 2.8 times the price as homes in Southampton (£249,000 average), at the other end of the scale.
The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea (£1.4 million).
Factfile
Average property price in August
- Wealden: £420,695
- The South East:£393,417
- UK: £291,044
Annual change to August
- Wealden: +0.8%
- The South East: -0.6%
- UK: +0.2%
Highest and lowest annual growth in the South East
- Oxford: +6.8%
- Hastings: -10.4%