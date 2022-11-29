Edit Account-Sign Out
Wealden restaurant awarded new five-star food hygiene rating

A Wealden restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
3 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Hay's Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 28 Vicarage Field, Hailsham, East Sussex was given the maximum score after assessment on November 25, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Wealden's 236 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 158 (67%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.