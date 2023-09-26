Wealden restaurant awarded new five-star food hygiene rating
A Wealden restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Lakeside Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Lakeside Cafe Horam Manor Farm Horam Road, Horam, East Sussex was given the maximum score after assessment on September 15, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Wealden's 257 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 180 (70%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.