Wealden restaurant awarded new five-star food hygiene rating

A Wealden restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 7th Nov 2023, 09:14 GMT
Lis Takeaway, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Pangs Sunny House Crowborough Hill, Jarvis Brook, East Sussex was given the maximum score after assessment on May 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Wealden's 258 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 176 (68%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.