Wealden restaurant awarded new five-star food hygiene rating
A Wealden restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Crowborough Beacon Golf Club, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Crowborough Beacon Golf Club Beacon Road, Crowborough, East Sussex was given the maximum score after assessment on January 4, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Wealden's 263 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 180 (68%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.