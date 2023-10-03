Wealden restaurant given new five-star food hygiene rating
A Wealden restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Shell Isenhurst, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Isenhurst Service Station Mayfield Road, Cross In Hand, Heathfield, East Sussex was given the maximum score after assessment on May 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Wealden's 258 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 180 (70%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.