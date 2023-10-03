BREAKING
Wealden restaurant given new five-star food hygiene rating

A Wealden restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 09:42 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Shell Isenhurst, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Isenhurst Service Station Mayfield Road, Cross In Hand, Heathfield, East Sussex was given the maximum score after assessment on May 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Wealden's 258 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 180 (70%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.