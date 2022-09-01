Wealden restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Wealden restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Canton, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 138 High Street, Uckfield, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on August 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Wealden's 230 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 151 (66%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.