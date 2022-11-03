Wealden restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Wealden restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Cottage Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Polegate Road, Hailsham, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on October 12, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Wealden's 235 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 154 (66%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.