Wealden restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Wealden restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Wealden restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Cafe Coco, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 3 Hillside, The Square, Forest Row, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on October 19, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Wealden's 236 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 155 (66%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.