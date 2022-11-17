Wealden restaurant given new food hygiene rating

A Wealden restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
40 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Wealden restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Rose Of Bengal, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 2 Crowborough Hill, Crowborough, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on October 26, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Wealden's 235 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 155 (66%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.