Wealden restaurant given new food hygiene rating

A Wealden restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
1 hour ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Pevensey Bay Aqua Club, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Sea Road, Pevensey Bay, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on December 16, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Wealden's 236 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 155 (66%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.