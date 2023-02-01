Wealden restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Wealden restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Joseph Hook, data reporter
6 hours ago
A Wealden restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Crown, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at The Corn Exchange, 19 High Street, Hailsham, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on January 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Wealden's 235 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 158 (67%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.