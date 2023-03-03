Wealden restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Wealden restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
1 hour ago
Eastern Promise, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Gardner Street, Herstmonceux, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on February 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Wealden's 237 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 161 (68%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.