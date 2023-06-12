Wealden restaurant given new food hygiene rating

NationalWorldTV
A Wealden restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 12th Jun 2023, 10:06 BST
A Wealden restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Ocean View Bakery & Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 7 Eastbourne Road, Pevensey Bay, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on May 19, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Wealden's 257 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 181 (70%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.