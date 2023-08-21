BREAKING
Wealden restaurant given new food hygiene rating

A Wealden restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 21st Aug 2023, 09:44 BST
Poco Wine & Eateries, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Steamer Trading High Street, Alfriston, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on July 28, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Wealden's 258 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 179 (69%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.