Wealden restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Wealden restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Treacle Mine, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at The Treacle Mine Hailsham Road, Polegate, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on September 19, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Wealden's 258 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 178 (69%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.