Wealden restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Wealden restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Laurel, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 1 George Street, Hailsham, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on September 26, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Wealden's 259 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 178 (69%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.