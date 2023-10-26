Wealden restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Wealden restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Caprinos Pizza, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 21c High Street, Uckfield, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on October 4, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Wealden's 258 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 177 (69%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.