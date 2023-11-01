Wealden restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Wealden restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Sweet Tooth Hailsham Ltd, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 5 Market Square, Hailsham, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on October 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Wealden's 258 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 176 (68%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.