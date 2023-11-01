BREAKING
Wealden restaurant given new food hygiene rating

A Wealden restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 1st Nov 2023, 08:46 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Sweet Tooth Hailsham Ltd, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 5 Market Square, Hailsham, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on October 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Wealden's 258 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 176 (68%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.