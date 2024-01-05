Wealden restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Wealden restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Cafe Coco, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 3 Hillside The Square, Forest Row, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on December 14, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Wealden's 263 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 181 (69%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.