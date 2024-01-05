BREAKING

Wealden restaurant given new food hygiene rating

A Wealden restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, data reporter
Published 5th Jan 2024, 10:01 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Wealden restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Cafe Coco, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 3 Hillside The Square, Forest Row, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on December 14, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Wealden's 263 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 181 (69%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.