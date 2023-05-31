Wealden restaurant handed new five-star food hygiene rating
A Wealden restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 31st May 2023, 10:12 BST
Cafe 212, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 212a High Street, Uckfield, East Sussex was given the maximum score after assessment on May 23, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Wealden's 257 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 179 (70%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.