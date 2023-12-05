Wealden restaurant handed new five-star food hygiene rating
A Wealden restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Luxfords, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Uckfield Civic Centre Bell Farm Lane, Uckfield, East Sussex was given the maximum score after assessment on November 28, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Wealden's 261 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 179 (69%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.