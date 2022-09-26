Wealden restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Wealden restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Bay Tree Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 44 High Street, Heathfield, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on September 2, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Wealden's 229 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 150 (66%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.