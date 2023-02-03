Wealden restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Wealden restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Joseph Hook, data reporter
6 hours ago
Cafe Coco, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 3 Hillside, The Square, Forest Row, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on January 12, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Wealden's 235 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 158 (67%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.