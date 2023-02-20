Wealden restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Wealden restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Joseph Hook, data reporter
34 minutes ago
Romeo and Juliet, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 7 High Street, Hailsham, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on January 27, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Wealden's 236 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 162 (69%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.