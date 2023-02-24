Wealden restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Wealden restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Joseph Hook, data reporter
2 hours ago
Cafe 212, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 212a High Street, Uckfield, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on February 2, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Wealden's 237 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 161 (68%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.