Wealden restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 15th Mar 2023, 09:18 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Wealden restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Will's Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 10 George Street, Hailsham, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on February 21, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Wealden's 237 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 160 (68%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.