Wealden restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 16th Jun 2023, 10:52 BST
A Wealden restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Pizza Express, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 77 High Street, Uckfield, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on May 25, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Wealden's 257 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 180 (70%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.