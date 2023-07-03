Wealden restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Wealden restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 10:57 BST
Lite Bites Bistro, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at The Litebites Bistro Hailsham Road, Polegate, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on June 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Wealden's 257 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 179 (70%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.