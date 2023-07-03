NationalWorldTV
Wealden restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 10:57 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Wealden restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Lite Bites Bistro, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at The Litebites Bistro Hailsham Road, Polegate, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on June 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Wealden's 257 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 179 (70%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.