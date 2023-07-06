NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Railway station ticket offices face closure

Wealden restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

A Wealden restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 6th Jul 2023, 09:18 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Wealden restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Sheppard's Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 14 Downlands Way, East Dean, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on June 14, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It means that of Wealden's 256 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 178 (70%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.