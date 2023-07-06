Wealden restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Wealden restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 6th Jul 2023, 09:18 BST
Sheppard's Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 14 Downlands Way, East Dean, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on June 14, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Wealden's 256 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 178 (70%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.