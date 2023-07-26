Wealden restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Wealden restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 26th Jul 2023, 10:35 BST
A Wealden restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Farm Kitchen, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Tablehurst Farm London Road, Forest Row, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on July 4, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Wealden's 257 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 181 (70%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.