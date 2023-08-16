Wealden restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Wealden restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Craft Coffee and Roastery, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 144 High Street, Uckfield, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on July 25, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Wealden's 257 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 179 (70%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.