Wealden restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

A Wealden restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 16th Aug 2023, 16:36 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Craft Coffee and Roastery, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 144 High Street, Uckfield, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on July 25, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Wealden's 257 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 179 (70%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.