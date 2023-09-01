Wealden restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Wealden restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Orchard Tea Rooms, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Perryfield Orchard Bolebrook Lodge Edenbridge Road, Hartfield, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on August 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Wealden's 257 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 179 (70%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.